Colin Kaepernick Tweets Thanks to Dolphins Players Who Took a Knee During Anthem

Former San Francisco 49er and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter on Sunday, to thank the two Dolphins players who took a knee during Sunday’s games.

By late afternoon, only two players had taken a knee in protest during the national anthem, Dolphins players Kenny Stills and Albert Watson. After their actions, Kaepernick tweeted out his thanks to his “brothers,” ESPN reported.

“My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!,” Kaepernick tweeted. “They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!

Fellow former 49er, Eric Reid, also tweeted out his thanks to the two Dolphins players.

Stills and Watson were not the only players to mount some form of protest. Fellow Dolphins player Robert Quinn raised his fist. 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin also raised his fist as the 49ers prepared to take on the Minnesota Vikings. In addition, Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith Jr. of the Jaguars stayed in the locker room during the anthem.

Kaepernick, of course, created the protest during the national anthem at the start of the 2016 NFL season and fellow 49er Reid was quick to join him in the attention-getting act. Both Kaepernick and Reid, though, have been on the sidelines and without a team, once they each went free agent, Kaepernick at the end of the 2016 season and Reid in 2017.

Both players have also filed separate grievances against the NFL claiming that the league, owners, and coaches “colluded” to keep them from pursuing their NFL careers. Recently an arbitrator ruled that Kaepernick’s challenge would go to trial.

