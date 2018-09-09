Three Dolphins Protest During the National Anthem

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills became one of the most frequent anthem protesters in the NFL, in 2017. This year, he picked up where he left off, and he had some help.

Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the playong of the national anthem on Sunday. While Miami defender Robert Quinn raised a fist in protest.

Only one player, Eagles defender Michael Bennett, protested during the season opener.

According to the Hill:

Stills, Wilson and Quinn have all indicated they will continue to participate in protests throughout the season, according to the Palm Beach Post. Stills in a recent interview with the Post said the NFL has mishandled the protests. The league froze a policy banning kneeling or protesting during the anthem following widespread pushback from players and fans. ‘I feel like the NFL could’ve done a better job of controlling the narrative from the beginning,’ Stills said, according to the Post. ‘If the NFL would have done something like Nike did — some type of campaign, explaining this whole situation, having his back, supporting us, supporting our First Amendment right — then this thing would be going in a whole different direction. I think we’ve made progress but obviously we have a ways to go.’

The anthem protests have remained in the public focus, due in large part to the recently announced Nike campaign featuring original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, and President Trump’s frequent criticism of the protesters.

On Sunday morning, a report surfaced suggesting that the NFL will not implement a new anthem policy for the 2018 season.

