Colin Kaepernick Selling #ImWithKap Jerseys on His Website

At first, Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protest revolution was televised. Now, the revolution is being commercialized.

On Monday, Kaepernick posted a tweet letting his fans know that they can now purchase an official #ImWithKap jersey on his website. A portion of the sales — 20 percent — will go to fund Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” camp. A youth camp which gives instruction on how to deal with law enforcement.

According to Sports Illustrated:

The jerseys are currently available for pre-sale online. It is a black replica uniform with an all-caps “#IMWITHKAP” in small print above a white No. 7 resembling the font used by the San Francisco 49ers. A crest of Kaepernick’s official logo is placed at the bottom of the collar. The back of the jersey features Kaepernick’s last name in the number plate above a No. 7.

Official #IMWITHKAP Jerseys available for PRE-SALE now! Limited Edition. 20% of all proceeds go to @yourrightscamp. Thank you for your continued support! Shop at https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/wPwSvuY7yv — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 10, 2018

According to the website, adult jerseys are selling for $174.99. Youth-sized jerseys are selling for $99.99.

The jerseys are obviously not the only stream of merchandising income that Kaepernick currently has. The former 49er became the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just do It” ad campaign.

Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL earlier this year alleging that the league’s owners had conspired under pressure from President Trump, to keep him out of the league. The former 49er’s legal team won their summary judgment case against the league last week, meaning that the case can now proceed to the trial phase.

The NFL changed their anthem policy in May, requiring all players on the field to stand and show respect during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner. However, the NFLPA filed a grievance against the league, accusing the NFL of not including them in the decision making process. The NFL then suspended the enforcement provisions of the new rule, until the two sides could come to a compromise on a new rule.

