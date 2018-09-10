Naomi Osaka Makes History at U.S. Open — but Hostile Serena Williams Fans Drive Her to Tears

In an op-ed published Saturday evening, The New York Post’s Maureen Callahan criticized Serena Williams fans for booing 20-year Naomi Osaka, the first-ever Japenese player to win a Grand Slam singles title, after defeating Williams at the U.S. Open.

From the Post:

Naomi Osaka, 20 years old, just became the first player from Japan to win a Grand Slam.

Yet rather than cheer Osaka, the crowd, the commentators and US Open officials all expressed shock and grief that Serena Williams lost.

Osaka spent what should have been her victory lap in tears. It had been her childhood dream to make it to the US Open and possibly play against Williams, her idol, in the final.

It’s hard to recall a more unsportsmanlike event.

…

At the awards ceremony, Osaka covered her face with her black visor and cried. The crowd booed her. Katrina Adams, chairman and president of the USTA, opened the awards ceremony by denigrating the winner and lionizing Williams — whose ego, if anything, needs piercing.