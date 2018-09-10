Report: Tom Brady Admitted That Aaron Rodgers Is Better than Him

While few question that Jerry Rice was the best wide receiver to ever play the game, some have said that Randy Moss may have actually been the most talented. Now, it appears we could be headed for a similar debate when it comes to who was the best to ever play the quarterback position.

Even more interesting, the player who will be remembered as the best quarterback is the one who reportedly thinks he’s not the most talented.

On Sunday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed one of the most improbably comebacks in NFL history. After going down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury, Rodgers returned to lead his team from a 20-0 deficit and defeat the Chicago Bears 24-23.

Soon after the game, ESPN’s Ian O’Connor tweeted a story which shows just how highly Brady thinks of Rodgers:

Tom Brady once told an NFL coach, if Aaron Rodgers had Patriots' offensive scheme & institutional knowledge on opposing defenses, "He'd throw for 7,000 yards every year. He's so much more talented than me." — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) September 10, 2018

Again, with eight Super Bowl appearances and 5 championships — not to mention the MVP awards and the staggering array of other statistical achievements — Tom Brady’s place as the greatest quarterback of all-time is quite secure.

However, in his mind and in the minds of some others, especially after Sunday night, Rodgers may be remembered as the Randy Moss to his Jerry Rice.

