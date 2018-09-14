Dolphins’ Kenny Stills Says He Will Continue Protesting During the Anthem

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is warning that he will continue his protests during the playing of the national anthem, no matter what agreements the players reach with the league.

Stills recently noted that his activism is “forever” and that he will continue to take a knee during the song no matter what others say about his actions.

The 144th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft was one of only two players who actually took a knee during the anthem in the NFL’s Week One games — though a total of ten players initiated some sort of protest.

According to 12Up, Stills does not care what the fans or the league think about his protests.

“It’s not going to change. Activism isn’t something you just kind of get involved in and then turn your back on it,” Stills said. “Once your eyes are open to some of the things that are happening, you continue to work and try to grow and create change for the rest of your life. It’s something I’m committed to forever.”

The league has still not come up with a policy they are willing to enforce. Earlier this year, owners and league officials made a rule forcing players to stand for the national anthem or allowing them to stay in the locker room if they didn’t want to stand. However, the league suspended the rule after the players association filed a grievance claiming that the rule was crafted without the players’ input. Officials then promised to sit down with players and draft a new rule.

Still, since that time, no news has been reported on any such meetings between the league and the players to craft a new rule and some reports have even noted that the league has decided to ignore the whole issue for the 2018 season. Maybe hoping that the problem will resolve itself, or that the players will just give up the controversial protests.

Perhaps their question is answered, at least in Kenny Stills’ case.

