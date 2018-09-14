LeBron James Trolls Kaepernick Haters After Nike Stock Closes at Record High

Nike’s decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of their ad campaign, was one of the most controversial decisions in the history of advertising.

That decision, also appears to be working.

On Thursday, ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted news of Nike’s historic end-of-day stock price:

Nike stock closes at $83.47, an all-time high for the company. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 13, 2018

This news, coming more than a week after Nike unveiled Kaepernick as the face of their “Just Do It” ad campaign, prompted many to point out that the sports apparel giant reached the historic mark after signing Kaepernick. One of those touting Nike’s success in the face of controversy was none other than celebrated Nike pitchman LeBron James, who wasted little time mocking those who had opposed the “swoosh:”

Who the joke will be on in the end, remains to be seen. It will likely take the entirety of the NFL season before analysts can determine the exact impact of the Kaepernick campaign. However, for those who support the NFL’s original anthem protester, and Nike’s decision to hire him, the early returns look good.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn