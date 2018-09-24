Fans Push 49ers to Sign Kaepernick After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

Some San Francisco 49ers fans are calling for a return engagement for Colin Kaepernick, after the team’s star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, went down with a knee injury on Sunday.

The 49ers reported on Monday that Garoppolo will need season-ending knee surgery after an MRI confirmed that he tore his ACL during the team’s loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

The 49ers also announced that backup C.J. Beathard would be taking the lead for the foreseeable future. But Garoppolo’s injury spurred another player, Marcus Cromartie, to tweet out that Kaepernick would be the ideal replacement, Fox News reported.

“49ers better call @Kaepernick7!,” Cromartie tweeted on September 23.

The last time Kaepernick played pro football was back during the 2016 season.

Still, Cromartie was not alone, and the suggestion that the 49ers take Kaepernick back on began populating Twitter as fans learned of Garoppolo’s injury.

Hey, 49ers, Kaepernick is available. — Nathan specuL.ative execution Walls (@base10) September 23, 2018

If it turns out that the Jimmy Garoppolo injury is as bad as we fear, the #49ers can always bring back Colin Kaepernick. — Michael LaRocca (@MichaelEdits) September 24, 2018

Bet the 49ers wish they had Colin kaepernick now — Danny McManus (@DMcManus_23) September 24, 2018

At what point do the @49ers consider reaching out to Kaepernick in the wake of the Jimmy G injury? — Ryan Micklin (@RyanMicklin61) September 24, 2018

Some reports, though, noted that the 49ers seem to be moving ahead without considering Kaepernick. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz noted that he is being told the team is about to give Tom Savage a tryout.

In light of the Jimmy Garappolo injury news, the #49ers are bringing in QB Tom Savage for a workout, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2018

Some found the news of a Savage tryout to be a galling idea:

Wait. The @49ers lose Garappolo and they are bringing in Tom Savage for a workout? He was 100% TRASH for the @HoustonTexans. He has lead feet and can't move. Y'all really doing the most on this white balling of @Kaepernick7, huh? Savage IS A JOKE. https://t.co/pRPJn7eNyv — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 24, 2018

Tom Savage. Tom Savage. Tom f'n Savage, but not Colin Kaepernick. 🖕#49ers — Daley~ (@HashtagDALEY) September 24, 2018

Over Colin Kaepernick? Politics aside, Kaepernick is a better fit than Tom Savage. https://t.co/XujtSG8eLL — Junior Pardo (@PardoSportsTalk) September 24, 2018

