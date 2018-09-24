Fans Push 49ers to Sign Kaepernick After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

Colin Kaepernick
Some San Francisco 49ers fans are calling for a return engagement for Colin Kaepernick, after the team’s star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, went down with a knee injury on Sunday.

The 49ers reported on Monday that Garoppolo will need season-ending knee surgery after an MRI confirmed that he tore his ACL during the team’s loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

The 49ers also announced that backup C.J. Beathard would be taking the lead for the foreseeable future. But Garoppolo’s injury spurred another player, Marcus Cromartie, to tweet out that Kaepernick would be the ideal replacement, Fox News reported.

“49ers better call @Kaepernick7!,” Cromartie tweeted on September 23.

The last time Kaepernick played pro football was back during the 2016 season.

Still, Cromartie was not alone, and the suggestion that the 49ers take Kaepernick back on began populating Twitter as fans learned of Garoppolo’s injury.

Some reports, though, noted that the 49ers seem to be moving ahead without considering Kaepernick. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz noted that he is being told the team is about to give Tom Savage a tryout.

Some found the news of a Savage tryout to be a galling idea:

