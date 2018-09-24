Tiger Woods’ Big Win Leads to 206% Ratings Increase for NBC

And those assumptions would be absolutely correct.

NBC saw a 206% ratings jump from 2017 after Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Championship in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion.

According to Awful Announcing:

Golf Channel announced that final round coverage on NBC drew a 5.21 overnight rating, up 206% from 2017, making it the highest non-major PGA Tour broadcast of 2018. Streaming was also way up, as you would expect: the final round of the Tour Championship resulted in 18.4 million minutes streamed, up 561% from last year. That makes it the most-streamed Sunday round on NBC’s family of networks since they started streaming in 2013.

This seemed to coincide with NBC’s announcement that their third round overnight rating was up 142 percent(3.14) over last year and their highest rated third round in 15 years.