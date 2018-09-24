WATCH: Video Shows Detroit Tigers Food Service Employee Spitting on Pizza

Video of a Detroit Tigers food service employee spitting on a customer’s pizza at Comerica Park, has gone viral.

The video first posted to Instagram showed the employee spitting on a pizza and then smoothing red sauce over the spittle, according to WXYZ-TV.

The incident is said to have occurred on September 21 and as soon as the video went viral, Detroit Sportservice released a statement saying the employee was identified and that they take the accusation seriously.

“As soon as we became aware through social media of potential food tampering Friday night, we immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product. Food safety is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests,” the company said.

The employee was identified as Jaylon Kerley. He was arrested and arraigned on Monday morning.

