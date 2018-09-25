Amazon to Air First All-Female NFL Broadcast Team

Amazon is set to introduce an all-female broadcast team for its Thursday football broadcasts, according to reports.

Amazon announced that it had tapped Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm to call games for the streaming service, according to the Kansas City Star.

“NFL fans will hear history made this season — bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before,” Greg Hart, vice president of Prime Video, said in a news release according to the Star. “Our customers around the world love to stream football — we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video.”

Hannah Storm is already well-known in football as host of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast of Sports Center. Storm jumped to Twitter to celebrate the new opportunity.

“Excited to partner with @andrea_kremer for Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo. Kicking it off with Vikings at Rams on Prime Video this Thursday night,” Storm wrote.

Excited to partner with @andrea_kremer for Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo. Kicking it off with Vikings at Rams on Prime Video this Thursday night! #TNF https://t.co/7KjsMGwW90 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) September 25, 2018

Andrea Kramer, who has covered 25 Super Bowls and is chief correspondent for the NFL Network, also noted how excited she is to join the team.

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer said. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist, and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

