Photo of Teens Standing at Attention for Anthem in School Parking Lot Goes Viral

A photo of a group of teenage boys standing with hands over their hearts in a school parking lot as the national anthem is played, has gone viral.

Facebook user Mike Ullery, Jr., caught the scene in a photo taken at a high school in Midland, Michigan, on Friday. Ullery noted that he was at Bullock Creek High School when he saw the boys pay their respects to the country when the anthem began playing, Fox Insider explained.

The boys were apparently headed toward the stadium as a school football game was kicking off. But when the anthem began playing, the four teens stopped in their tracks, removed their ball caps, placed their hands over their hearts, and stood in honor of the song and country.

Ullery said he was amazed at the teens’ patriotism and felt compelled to post about it on Facebook.

“I was impressed by these Bullock Creek boys. Running late to the game they heard the national anthem and stopped, took off their hats and placed hands over heart,” Ullery said on Facebook. “Respect,” he added.

The boys were eventually identified as Dakota Lehner, Mikiah Lehner, Taylor Cox, and Collin Hitchingham.

“I was just proud of them,” Ullery told CBS News. “So I just snapped a picture and hoped it would get back to them when I posted it on Facebook.”

