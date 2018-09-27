Kanye West Wears ‘MAGA’ Hat with Colin Kaepernick Sweatshirt

Rapper Kanye West seems to think that a President Trump campaign hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt makes a logical combo. The rap mogul was seen stepping out wearing the outfit in New York, TMZ reported.

The singer made an appearance Thursday morning in the officers of New York music publication The Fader. The outfit combo was first reported by Andy Cohen, The Fader’s publisher, in a Thursday tweet:

The shirt and hat seem to have been made especially for West. According to Rolling Stone, West’s MAGA hat is not the same version offered at the president’s campaign store.

The pairing is quixotic, to say the least. President Trump has been a harsh critic of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s invention of protesting during the national anthem, so wearing a Trump campaign hat with a shirt celebrating anthem protester Colin Kaepernick is quite a pairing. Almost like West is trying to keep his feet in both, opposing camps.

