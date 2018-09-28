LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims Killed in Street Shooting

Wayde Sims
Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Baton Rouge Police reported Friday, that 20-year-old Wayde Sims was shot and killed on the street across from Southern University.

Sims was taken to a local hospital but died of his wounds, WBRZ reported.

Video of a group of young men taunting each other (no sound) shows the LSU junior and basketball player just before he was shot:

LSU President F. King Alexander released a statement saying that the school has been shaken: “We are stunned and shaken. To say we are grief-stricken is an understatement. Wayde was a beloved member of the LSU community whose leadership was treasured by his coach and his teammates. I knew him personally and liked him tremendously. The void left by his passing will be immense, and we ask that you keep his family in your prayers.”

The school’s basketball coach added, “We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

Southern University President Ray L. Belton also offered condolences saying, “On behalf of the entire Southern University community, we express our sincerest condolences to Wayde Sims’ family, teammates, fellow students and the LSU community. It is always a tragedy for our entire area when there is a loss of life.”

Many joined the ranks of those shocked by the shooting:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.