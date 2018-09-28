LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims Killed in Street Shooting

Baton Rouge Police reported Friday, that 20-year-old Wayde Sims was shot and killed on the street across from Southern University.

Sims was taken to a local hospital but died of his wounds, WBRZ reported.

Video of a group of young men taunting each other (no sound) shows the LSU junior and basketball player just before he was shot:

LSU President F. King Alexander released a statement saying that the school has been shaken: “We are stunned and shaken. To say we are grief-stricken is an understatement. Wayde was a beloved member of the LSU community whose leadership was treasured by his coach and his teammates. I knew him personally and liked him tremendously. The void left by his passing will be immense, and we ask that you keep his family in your prayers.”

Thoughts and prayers are with the Sims family at this time. LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University https://t.co/QnA1l9bNRq pic.twitter.com/dJ7kifR7ek — WAFB 9 Sports (@WAFB9Sports) September 28, 2018

The school’s basketball coach added, “We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

Southern University President Ray L. Belton also offered condolences saying, “On behalf of the entire Southern University community, we express our sincerest condolences to Wayde Sims’ family, teammates, fellow students and the LSU community. It is always a tragedy for our entire area when there is a loss of life.”

Many joined the ranks of those shocked by the shooting:

Tragic news out of Baton Rouge this morning, where LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed shortly after midnight. He was 20 years old. https://t.co/euTnp0NhzU — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) September 28, 2018

This is awful. Prayers to his family. Prayers to LSU Basketball. RIP Wayde Sims. https://t.co/PBjzguxfmI — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 28, 2018

RIP Wayde Sims… Damn — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 28, 2018

A young man that lost his life for something so senseless. RIP Wayde Sims. This seasons for you my man🙏🏻 https://t.co/G1lfyPugpo — Brandt Bernath (@BrandtBernath) September 28, 2018

I can't even lie. This one hurts. Praying for Wayde Sims' family and everyone who ever came across him. Even in the bad times, I'm not sure I really ever saw him get too down on himself. Was a fun kid to cover at LSU and at U-High. pic.twitter.com/KThTQaKqYp — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) September 28, 2018

We are heartbroken to learn of @LSUBasketball student-athlete Wayde Sims’ death. The loss of a student-athlete anywhere is a loss for everyone associated with intercollegiate athletics. The entire @SEC is praying for the Sims family, @LSU & the Baton Rouge community. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) September 28, 2018

