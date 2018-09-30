Packers Unveil Strange American Flag-Like Banner Before Sunday’s Game

Green Bay Packers
Screenshot

As Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game kicked off, fans were perplexed when a stylized version of the American flag that looks more like decorative bunting, than our actual national flag, was paraded out onto the field for a pre-game ceremony.

The strange banner caused ESPN’s Rob Demovsky to remark, “Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag.”

Others were just as confused as Demovsky.

The odd vexillological display brought many fans to wonder if they should stand or take a knee for the weird banner.

The giant display at the game reminds one of the US-themed bunting seen at political rallies, or patriotic ceremonies, but it certainly isn’t an American flag.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.