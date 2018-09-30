Packers Unveil Strange American Flag-Like Banner Before Sunday’s Game

As Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game kicked off, fans were perplexed when a stylized version of the American flag that looks more like decorative bunting, than our actual national flag, was paraded out onto the field for a pre-game ceremony.

The strange banner caused ESPN’s Rob Demovsky to remark, “Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag.”

Not sure what country today’s Packers-Bills game is being played in but that’s not my flag pic.twitter.com/XGsk75sPsM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 30, 2018

Others were just as confused as Demovsky.

Who comes up with ideas like this? Number of stars (States in Union) and number of stripes (colonies that won our independence) defines us. That thing on the field is not our nation's banner. — Paul DeRego (@PaulDeRego) September 30, 2018

in honor of the Euros winning the Ryder Cup? — Craig Bohn (@SportsfaithGOW) September 30, 2018

Very unamerican flag at packers game no real surprise pic.twitter.com/1m7rmdVqFi — Zane (@zaneomaxbaby) September 30, 2018

Ummmm, what the hell is this?https://t.co/896dg43AYM — NFL Be Like (@TheNFLBeLike) September 30, 2018

Packers are down a few starters today. And the flag is down a few stars. pic.twitter.com/YmaaLq4CeM — Packer Report (@PackerReport) September 30, 2018

The odd vexillological display brought many fans to wonder if they should stand or take a knee for the weird banner.

Do we stand or take a knee? — Erika L (@lovessugar2) September 30, 2018

Packers using some sort of Russia-USA combo flag today is gonna have people kneeling again pic.twitter.com/8B1vt8G6JJ — Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 30, 2018

Every player should've taken a knee. https://t.co/tYCAJvMTW5 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 30, 2018

The giant display at the game reminds one of the US-themed bunting seen at political rallies, or patriotic ceremonies, but it certainly isn’t an American flag.

Just put up the US flag bunting! First time ever for a soccer match. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/gDHKK7daoi — Patrick-apolis (@mg_lasquadra) July 1, 2014

