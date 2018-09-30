Weak 4: NFL Stadiums Remain Full of Empty Seats

With the NFL’s Week Four kicking off after three weeks of suffering TV ratings, it appears that the disinterest in the game continues to be seen in the stands as tens of thousands of seats remain empty for a 13-game, Week Four schedule.

With TV ratings still dwindling year over year, the teams seem to be finding nearly as little enthusiasm in the stands.

For instance, one Twitter fan joked that there must be an awful lot to do inside the Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium instead of sitting in the stands to watch the game.

There are an awful lot of empty red-backed seats there, for sure, as the home team lost in a squeaker to the Bengals, 37-36.

Another Falcons fan chipped in saying, “All those empty seats you see on TV for the Falcons, you think ALL those people watching the game somewhere else in that stadium? Okay..”

The Indianapolis Colts also seemed to lack more than a few fans at Lucas Oil Stadium as they lost 37-34 to the Houston Texans. As one Twitter user noted:

At press time the San Francisco 49ers were struggling to top the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center, but it also looked like the fans struggled to get out to see the game.

By some accounts, it looked like the Dallas Cowboys could use a few more fans as they welcomed and beat the Detroit Lions in another close game, 26-24.

