NFL’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Hits Season Low Ratings Mark

Ratings for the September 30 broadcast of Sunday Night Football fell to a season low, as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Ravens bringing home a win after a game on the road at the Steelers’ Heinz Field, it appears that not many fans were interested in watching from home. The Week Four match-up drew a 12.3/21 in metered-market results, which is down ten percent over last week’s bout between the Lions and the Patriots, according to Deadline.

Despite being a season low, the Sept. 30 Week Four was an improvement over Week Four from last season. The Ravens-Steelers game was up 12 percent over Week Four from 2017. However, the Seahawks-Colts game last year was played against a backdrop of a national tragedy as the game occurred as the nation dealt with the fallout from a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Week Four drew 16.7 in 2017, but this year it drew 19.5 million for a 6.4/25 share.

President Donald Trump ribbed the league for its dismal ratings on Sept. 9.

“Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison,” the president Tweeted on Sept. 9. “Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!”

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.