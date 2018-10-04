Gun Control Proponent LeBron James Has Armed Guards on Security Detail

NBA star and gun control proponent LeBron James is critical of private citizens carrying guns for self-defense, but employs “at least 10 armed security personnel” at his home for defense of himself and his family.

Following the October 1, 2015, attack on gun-free Umpqua Community College Associate Press reporter Tom Withers quoted LeBron saying, “There’s no room for guns.”

He told the AP that there need to be greater penalties for carrying a gun, “legal or illegal,” to make people think twice about doing it.

After the February 14, 2018, attack on gun-free Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the Bleacher Report indicated LeBron criticized laws allowing 19-year-old “minors” to buy a gun and called for the passage of more gun control.

But LeBron is fine with being surrounded by guns for defense of himself and his family. TMZ reports that news of a burglaries of “more than 24 homes of the rich and famous” in Los Angeles has led LeBron to fortify his dwelling. This fortification includes “at least 10 armed security personnel at the home — including off-duty police officers.”

Celebrity gun control advocate Kim Kardashian modeled this same kind of hypocrisy after being robbed in Paris in 2016. TMZ reported Kardashian “met with some ex-special force members from the Israeli army, ex-CIA agents as well as former Secret Service members” after the robbery occurred and hired an unspecified number of former Secret Service agents as part of the effort to “[amp] up her security to Presidential levels.”

All the while Kardashian’s public comments on guns were those favoring stricter gun laws for rank and file Americans.

