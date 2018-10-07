UFC Fighter Gives Shout-Out to His ‘Homie’ Justice Kavanaugh After Match Win

After his victory over Gray Maynard at UFC 229, fighter Nik Lentz not only gave Brett Kavanaugh a shout-out, he gave him a new nickname. While speaking with the UFC’s Joe Rogan after the fight, Lentz said: “First and foremost, I want to give a shout out to my homie Brett Kavanaugh. Way to go, Special K.”

Watch:

@danawhite @joerogan Nick Lentz is my new favorite UFC fighter!!! He sends a shout out to Justice Kavanaugh!!! pic.twitter.com/WGPWDdrQGD

According to Fox News:

Lentz’s shout out to the new Supreme Court justice received jeers and some applause from audience members at T-Mobile Arena.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as a judge to the nation’s highest court after a contentious confirmation battle. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by three women that nearly derailed his nomination. The accusations led to a second hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and a weeklong FBI probe.