Former ESPN Host Jemele Hill Honored for Tackling Homophobia in Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis great Billie Jean King and journalist Jemele Hill are being honored for working to fight homophobia in sports.

They are working with Athlete Ally, a nonprofit founded by former college wrestler Hudson Taylor.

On Saturday, Athlete Ally is celebrating the 74-year-old King for her efforts to win respect and equal rights for athletes.

King, Hill and rugby player Shawn Gatewood will be honored at the organization’s annual gala in New York City.

Athlete Ally has about 200 ambassadors to schools and sports organizations who seek to educate people on LGBT athletes.

The late Yogi Berra was among those volunteers. Previous honorees include basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and gold medal-winning Olympic diver Greg Louganis.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Abdul-Jabbar was previously honored by the organization.