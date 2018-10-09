WATCH: Little League Ump Attempts to Eject Coach, Hits Him Instead

It’s not unusual to see an umpire use an exaggerated hand motion to throw a manager out of a baseball game. It is, however, unusual to see an ump use said exaggerated hand motion to strike the manager in the face.

Fans at a Little League game got a taste of the unusual over the weekend.

Watch:

With all the controversial calls sure to take place in the MLB playoffs this week, maybe managers will now be a little more cautious before antagonizing umpires.

Probably not.

