Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark for Image of His Face and Hair

Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback and inventor of the national anthem protest, has filed for trademark protection for a graphic depiction of his face and hair, a report notes.

Kaepernick’s company Inked Flash submitted the filing on October 6, ESPN said:

Colin Kaepernick files to trademark black and white image to put on clothing and footwear https://t.co/PD99cAc4Y3 pic.twitter.com/LGtTTxki5n — Tonya Garcia (@tgarcianyc) October 10, 2018

The submission notes that the image is intended to be used for a wide variety of upcoming products including “everything from shampoo and hairspray to jewelry and lampshades.”

The filing also says that they plan to use the image for social justice work such as projects, “providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self-empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement” and “production of television shows and films.”

It is not exactly clear what plans Kaepernick’s company has for future products and projects, but he recently sold out a line of “#ImwithKap” football jerseys after sportswear giant Nike debuted its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” advertisement featuring a close-up of the player’s face.

All profits for the “#ImwithKap” items went to aid the Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick’s charitable youth program. However, the new logo will not necessarily be used solely for charitable projects.

