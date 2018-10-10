Twitter Rips Michael Avenatti for Challenging Donald Trump Jr. to Charity MMA Fight

Michael Avenatti
AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers

Possible 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Michael Avenatti, has been ridiculed by MMA fighters for offering to engage in a Mixed Martial Arts fight with Donald Trump, Jr.

On Tuesday, NBC reporter Dylan Byers reported that the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels told him that he wants to arrange a charity MMA fight with Trump, Jr. because the two had been going round after round on Twitter.

Avenatti himself later jumped to Twitter to admit that he really was thinking of such an event by noting how the box office take could be split up.

Avenatti added, “My portion of the proceeds from the fight will be split 50% to rebuilding Puerto Rico and 50% to @RAINN. Just waiting on Bif to confirm.”

But if Avenatti thought people might find such an event to be a good idea, Twitter users may have quickly disabused him of that notion. It was not long until a wave of ridicule came Avenatti’s way.

MMA fighter Tara LaRosa slammed the self-professed Democrat presidential hopeful and told him not to “bring your bitch ass posturing bullshit around MMA. Go back to the underworld ya f’n scrub.”

Another MMA fighter, Nik Lentz, also slammed Avenatti:

The MMA fighters were not alone. Former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie weighed in on Trump’s side:

UFC champ Pat Miletich also took Avenatti to task:

Others chimed in, as well:

