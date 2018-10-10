Twitter Rips Michael Avenatti for Challenging Donald Trump Jr. to Charity MMA Fight

Possible 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Michael Avenatti, has been ridiculed by MMA fighters for offering to engage in a Mixed Martial Arts fight with Donald Trump, Jr.

On Tuesday, NBC reporter Dylan Byers reported that the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels told him that he wants to arrange a charity MMA fight with Trump, Jr. because the two had been going round after round on Twitter.

I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti @MichaelAvenatti at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr for charity. No joke. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 9, 2018

Avenatti himself later jumped to Twitter to admit that he really was thinking of such an event by noting how the box office take could be split up.

This would be for two great causes. I’m in. https://t.co/zo46yhsXCi — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 9, 2018

Avenatti added, “My portion of the proceeds from the fight will be split 50% to rebuilding Puerto Rico and 50% to @RAINN. Just waiting on Bif to confirm.”

But if Avenatti thought people might find such an event to be a good idea, Twitter users may have quickly disabused him of that notion. It was not long until a wave of ridicule came Avenatti’s way.

MMA fighter Tara LaRosa slammed the self-professed Democrat presidential hopeful and told him not to “bring your bitch ass posturing bullshit around MMA. Go back to the underworld ya f’n scrub.”

Yo @MichaelAvenatti

Don’t bring your bitch ass posturing bullshit around MMA. Go back to the underworld ya f’n scrub. https://t.co/OmpPzrtmGx — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) October 9, 2018

Another MMA fighter, Nik Lentz, also slammed Avenatti:

The MMA fighters were not alone. Former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie weighed in on Trump’s side:

Hey @MichaelAvenatti, @DonaldJTrumpJr is a little busy winning, I’m sure he would be happy to let me tag in on his behalf for your MMA challenge… What do ya say? — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) October 10, 2018

UFC champ Pat Miletich also took Avenatti to task:

Except none of you can bust a grape and I'll gladly train Jr to smoke you in the cage. — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) October 9, 2018

You seriously think Trump Jr. Would fight the porn lawyer in an MMA match? Dear God! He has enough money to pay the porn lawyer to take a dive AND throw money into the charity. — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) October 10, 2018

You see, I comment on a ridiculous claim that the porn lawyer wants to fight Jr. and you moonbats take it serious and start threatening me. This is the mental Illness you live in. Give it some deep thought, bud. And no, you can't fight so just stop — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) October 9, 2018

Others chimed in, as well:

Michael Avenatti wants to MMA fight @DonaldJTrumpJr … but he’s so fragile he blocked me on Twitter . My money is on Don JR. #StayTriggered #SnowflakeLife https://t.co/LrE1lvYr7p — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) October 10, 2018

No kidding: 'Avenatti proposes charity MMA fight with Trump Jr.'https://t.co/CxSBf16Rex — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 10, 2018

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.