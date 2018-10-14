Reid Continues Anthem Protest in Nation’s Capital

On Sunday, Reid took that protest to Washington, DC.

According to the Sunday Express, “Reid knelt right in front of the American flag on Sunday, as the Panthers face the Washington Redskins.”

According to SB Nation:

In March, the former 49ers safety became a free agent and when he was unable to find a new team, he followed Kaepernick’s lead and filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, which is still ongoing. Reid had been the best available safety on the open market, until the Panthers signed him at the end of September.

In his first press conference with the Panthers, Reid said the Panthers did not ask him if he would protest before signing him. He also said hadn’t made up his mind on if he would demonstrate before the game or not.

‘I said that I would be considering other ways, and I’m still considering,’ Reid said. ‘I’m still evaluating the scope of our country.’