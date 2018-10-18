Report: Rihanna Turned Down Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show to Support Kaepernick

A source told Us Weekly that the NFL offered singer Rihanna, the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. However, in a show of solidarity with anthem protester and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, she turned down the gig.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” the source explained to Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Kaepernick began his anthem protest in the preseason of 2016. However, after that season, the former 49er walked away from his contract with San Francisco. Kaepernick was not re-signed by another club and remains unemployed by the league. In October of 2017, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. Alleging that the league’s owners conspired to keep him off a roster due to his anthem protests.

“After Rihanna, 30, rebuffed the halftime offer, the NFL extended it to Maroon 5,” Us Weekly reports.

