Weak 7: Fans Continue to Leave Thousands of Empty Seats in NFL Stadiums

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

With Week Seven underway and the league almost to its halfway point in the 2018 season, it appears that some stadiums are still not packing the stands.

There was an explosion of fans tweeting out how shocked they were over the number of empty seats for the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys game at FedEx Field. With the Skins playing for first place and hosting their arch rivals, fans were stunned at the number of empty seats in Washington.

This is just a tiny selection. There are literally dozens of tweets from people shocked at the lack of fans for the Redskins.

In nearby New Jersey, the Minnesota Vikings took on the New York Jets at home and beat the New Yorkers handily 37-17, but by some reckoning the fans were apparently otherwise engaged.

The Los Angeles Rams came to the San Francisco 49ers’ Levis Stadium and left the home team in the dust 39-10, but the fans weren’t around to see it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted and barely toppled the Cleveland Browns in a close 26-23 final, but some fans felt the stands were not as full as they could have been.

The Indianapolis Colts may have crushed it on the field by taking out the Buffalo Bills 37-5 at Indiana’s Lucas Oil Stadium. But no one was crashing the gates to get in to see the game according to some fans on hand.

However, at least one game took the attendance award. The Ravens seemed to do well today. According to Twitter user Todd Karpocivh, there were only a few empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. And his photo sure did make attendance look like a packed house.

