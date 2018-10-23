Arbitrator Denies Anthem Protester Eric Reid’s Grievance Against Bengals

An arbitrator has put an end to Eric Reid’s work place grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report.

Reid filed the grievance through the National League Football Players Association (NFLPA) claiming that the Bengals should not have asked if he would end his anthem protests as a precondition of employment, according to NFL.com.

The former San Francisco 49er claimed that the Bengals refused to sign him because of his protests during the national anthem, but arbitrator Shyam Das ruled that Bengals were within their rights to ask Reid if he intended to continue his protests.

The player has since been signed by the Carolina Panthers and has, indeed, re-started his protests.

Reid also filed a grievance through the player’s union claiming that the league “colluded” to keep him from renewing his professional football career once he turned free agent at the end of the 2017 season. That grievance is still on track, though it seems to be in limbo.

Neither Reid nor his attorney, Mark Geragos, issued any statement on the recent development.

