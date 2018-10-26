Nike Sells Out of Kaepernick ‘ICON’ Shirts in Less than a Day

The shirts are black, long-sleeved, and display Kaepernick’s name on the back:

The KAEPERNICK ICON TEE. Black on Black. 3M Reflective. Available now. Link in bio and https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq #kaepernickicontee #justdoit 📸: @foot_candles pic.twitter.com/qtQrDcO9cG

According to the Hill:

The release comes a month after the company captured headlines for the announcement of their endorsement deal with the athlete-turned-activist.

Share prices for the company performed at an all-time high last month after the company’s stock initially fell more than 3 percent following the announcement of the deal.

Though the signing of Kaepernick was greeted by many consumers with praise, the move also generated backlash from critics of the protest movement which the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is at the center of.