Weak Eight: NFL Stadiums Still Showing Thousands of Empty Seats

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Dave Einsel

With half the NFL season behind us, fan attendance still has not ticked upward for the most part. And at least one fan thinks that the empty seats problem has gotten worse over last year.

But for some of the early Sunday games, attendance seems lacking. For instance, as the San Francisco 49ers visited the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium, many wondered where the fans went. Many just saw empty seats:

Radio talker Doug Franz, though, tried to have it both ways. Saying there were a lot of empty seats, but still a lot of fans. Not sure how that works, but:

The Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium on the city’s river front didn’t exactly look filled, either, and several made comments about the situation:

Indeed, quite a few Cincinnati fans’ empty seat reports carried a Halloween theme:

Some worried about attendance at Lincoln Financial Field as the Carolina Panthers visited the Philadelphia Eagles at home:

Finally, one fan used a pic from a previous Rams game to show how empty the stadium can be when they’re not playing the Green Bay Packers:

