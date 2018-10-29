WATCH: Jubilant Red Sox Fans Celebrate World Series Win

Previous generations of Red Sox fans, got precious little practice at celebrating World Series championships. However, Sox fans who are old enough to have watched, appreciate, and celebrate since 2004, are living in far more exciting times.

After defeating the Dodgers to win the series in five games, Red Sox fans put their well-practiced celebration skills on full display:

In Boston we trust pic.twitter.com/Iy6oLGin4Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2018

No pole is safe tonight pic.twitter.com/CG6mRpBDva — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2018

Of course, the celebration was pet friendly:

Good Boys can celebrate World Series too pic.twitter.com/vjJi7wJjeK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2018

Though, the revelry may not have always complied with safety guidelines:

Of course, the Red Sox did some celebrating of their own:

GO SOX: Wild celebrations erupt in the Boston Red Sox locker room after winning their fourth #WorldSeries title in 15 seasons. https://t.co/Dhs800vAvo pic.twitter.com/1MzyRdsoXC — ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2018

Including quite possibly the biggest troll move ever, extended towards their arch rivals in the Bronx:

The Red Sox WENT there. Boston played "New York, New York" after winning the World Series. pic.twitter.com/rKnEh6SZD6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2018

