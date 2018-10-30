Bills Fans Throw Dildo on the Field During Game Against Patriots

The Patriots played the Bills in Buffalo on Monday night, which means someone just had to bring an adult sex toy to the game and throw it on the field.

In what has become something of a tradition stretching back to at least the 2016 season, a Bills fan commemorated New England’s trip to Upstate New York, by chucking a dildo onto the field:

Bad throw but we have our first dildo. pic.twitter.com/NE3PaDZojY — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 30, 2018

Bad throw is an understatement. One hopes that perhaps a well-intentioned friend tried to stop the launching of the sex toy and deflected it, causing it to travel only a relatively short distance. However, given Bills fans enthusiasm and attachment to the practice of associating dildos with the Patriots, the chances of that are small:

The Bills retired Thurman Thomas’ jersey at halftime. The Patriots retired the Bills by a final score of 25-6.

