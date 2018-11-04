Menu
Weak 9: Thousands of Empty Seats Remain As NFL Starts Second Half of the Season

With the National Football League now entering the second half of the 2018 season, some teams are still not drawing fans to the stadium.

As in weeks past, the Washington Redskins seems to be lagging in attendance. While the Skins were trounced 38-14 at home in FedEx Field by the Atlanta Falcons, fans in the D.C. area seemed to have other things to do.

Also, as one fan celebrated the Falcons, another pointed out how many empty seats could be seen in the video:

The Redskins may have had their problems of late, but the worst attendance demerit goes to the Los Angeles Chargers with a total of 365,970 for the season followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 425,535 thus far. By comparison the top attendance award goes to the New York Giants with 625,236 fans in the seats through Week Eight.

Speaking of New York, the Empire State’s other team, the New York Jets, winged their way to the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium to take a loss 13-6, but some fans lamented attendance for the Flight Crew. Fan Tim Sheehan, for one, warned that the Jets are not building much with all the empty seats he is seeing:

Another noted that the Dolphins are not doing much better:

Meanwhile, as the Denver Broncos took on the Houston Texans at Denver’s Sports Authority Field, fans noticed a lot of empty seats:

One Baltimore fan pinned the empty seats at the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium on Coach Harbaugh:

The Ravens were crushed 23-0 by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

