WATCH: Catcher Tags Batter Out, Batter Hits Catcher with Bat

No one likes getting tagged out. Getting tagged out is insulting, it’s humiliating, and it marks the final act in a failed bid to do that most difficult of things in sports, hit safely.

But, thankfully, not everyone reacts to getting tagged out the way this guy did.

Speaking of reactions, how about the catcher taking a hit from a bat and then getting ready to throw down? When you hit someone with a bat and their first reaction is to start stalking you, you might not want to hit that person with a bat.

Or, better yet, just don’t hit anyone with a bat.

