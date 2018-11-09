Los Angeles Kings Adopt Bloomberg Gun Control Slogan ‘Enough’ After Thousand Oaks Shooting

The Los Angeles Kings adopted Michael Bloomberg’s gun control slogan “Enough,” via helmet decals and signs the players held before Thursday night’s game.

Breitbart News reported that former U.S. Marine Ian David Long opened fire in the Borderline Bar & Grill Wednesday night, killing 12 innocents. He used a legally-purchased handgun to carry out the attack.

USA Today quoted Kings president Luc Robitaille saying, “We want to help amplify the message that enough is enough. We cannot accept these incidents as a new reality.”

He added, “I think at some point we all looked at each other and said, ‘It’s enough.’ We’ve got to stop the violence. It’s not enough for every sports organization to just do a moment of silence. We need to do more.”

Robitaille did not say what should be done–or even what could be done–to prevent attacks like the one in California, After all, California has some of the most stringent gun laws in our country, including every law that the Democrat Party is pushing on the national level.

California has universal background checks, firearm registration laws, red flag laws, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first get a certificate of safety from the state, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a one handgun-a-month purchase limit, a “good cause” qualification for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on campus carry, a ban on carrying guns in places that serve alcohol for consumption, and controls for ammunition purchases.

None of these laws pose a hindrance to determined attackers, but they do ensure that the attacker’s victims cannot shoot back.

