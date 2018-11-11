WATCH: Iowa State and Baylor Duke it Out in Wild Brawl

Yes, you read that right.

Iowa State running back and Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts, were ejected for their roles in a fight which saw Roberts jump above an official to throw a punch at Roberts:

According to ESPN:

The play on which Montgomery and Roberts were ejected came two snaps after Baylor safety Chris Miller was flagged for a late hit on Montgomery along the Iowa State sideline. Miller and Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada knocked Montgomery over a Gatorade cart on the play.

A near fight ensued, though only a flag on Miller was assessed. Then after a 10-yard Montgomery run, he ran for one yard while Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler pinned Baylor safety Blake Lynch to the grass during a block. That play led to a series of shoving matches, and uniformed security ran onto the field from the Iowa State sideline before Montgomery and Roberts tangled.

Officials issued a personal foul on every member of both teams, meaning that the next personal foul would lead to the ejection of any player — involved or not in the original set of scrums. Brewer, the Baylor QB, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a fourth-quarter rush that resulted in his departure from the game.