OSU Football Coach Mike Gundy Slams ‘Liberalism’ and ‘Snowflake’ Student Transfers

During his post-game press conference after a 48-47 loss to OU on Saturday, Oklahoma State University Football Coach Mike Gundy took a moment to slam all those “snowflake” student transfers who are too “non-committal.”

Gundy also said the “liberalism” of the system gives the players the option of not having to “fight though it,” NewsOK reported.

About eight and a half minutes into the video below, Gundy went a bit far afield during comments about sophomore Thabo Mwaniki:

“I think we live in a world where people are non-committal,” Gundy said to the collected media. “We allow liberalism to say, ‘Hey, I can just do what I want and I don’t have to really be tough and fight through it.’ You see that with young people because it’s an option they’re given. We weren’t given that option when we were growing up. We were told what to do, we did it the right way, or you go figure it out on your own.

“In the world today, there’s a lot of entitlement. I’m a firm believer in the snowflake,” Gundy said employing the recent slap at America’s newest generation.

“I think it’s setting there. And I’m not talking about Thabo. Thabo and I have had multiple good talks,” Gundy said. “I’m talking about every millennial young person. Generation Z, I think is what they call ’em. That’s the world we live in because if they say, ‘Well, it’s a little bit hard,’ then we say, ‘OK, well, let’s go try something else.’ vs. ‘Hey, let’s bear down and let’s fight through this.’ So you see a lot of that nowadays, and that doesn’t have anything to do with Thabo or (Jalen) McCleskey or anybody that’s been on the portal here.”

“That’s just general in society even if you’re working down here at Walmart. Your boss gets after you and tells you that you’re not doing a good job, you may go home and cry and tell your mom, but your mom may say it’s OK,” Gundy said wrapping up his broadside. “That’s just kind of the facts of life, the world we live in today.”

“Don’t get me on politics,” Gundy concluded.

