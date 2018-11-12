WATCH: Colts Guard Pancakes Jags Defender While Screaming

Most red-blooded American men have at one point imagined what it would be like to physically dominate an NFL football field. To exert yourself physically, and conquer your opponent through sheer force and unstoppable power.

Well, the Colts’ Quenton Nelson doesn’t have to imagine what that would be like. He wrecked Jaguars defenders on Sunday, and, as a bonus, he did it while screaming at the top of his lungs.

In particular, Nelson absolutely wrecked Jags safety Barry Church while pulling to his right.

Watch:

Quenton Nelson was mic’d up for that pancake block today (via @Colts) pic.twitter.com/1UTlZGZvEs — Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) November 12, 2018

Fort he broader shot:

Barry Church, meet Quenton Nelson. pic.twitter.com/LwsAX1UQ99 — Derek Tyson (@DerekJTyson) November 11, 2018

Be very afraid NFL defenders, be very afraid.

