WATCH: Colts Guard Pancakes Jags Defender While Screaming

Quenton Nelson
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Most red-blooded American men have at one point imagined what it would be like to physically dominate an NFL football field. To exert yourself physically, and conquer your opponent through sheer force and unstoppable power.

Well, the Colts’ Quenton Nelson doesn’t have to imagine what that would be like. He wrecked Jaguars defenders on Sunday, and, as a bonus, he did it while screaming at the top of his lungs.

In particular, Nelson absolutely wrecked Jags safety Barry Church while pulling to his right.

Watch:

Fort he broader shot:

Be very afraid NFL defenders, be very afraid.

