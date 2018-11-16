Patriots Owner Robert Kraft ‘Would Very Much Like to See’ Colin Kaepernick in the NFL

Just when Colin Kaepernick and the anthem protests he spawned seemed to be fading from the national conversation, the owner of the NFL’s premier franchise has given it new life.

In an interview with the New York Times, Patriots Owner Robert Kraft made it clear that he has no problem with Kaepernick re-joining the league.

“Let me say this: I would very much like to see him in the league,” Kraft told the New York Times.

According to Pro Football Talk:

There had been some chatter about Kaepernick being in the league by being an employee of the Patriots. Gordon mentioned an ‘unconfirmed media report’ from mid-September; more accurately, the link came from the musings of attorney Mark Geragos, who hinted during a September chat with TMZ of a potential landing spot in New England. Kraft characterized the talk as merely a “rumor” that originated with a lawyer in Kaepernick’s camp. Gordon asked Kraft whether this meant the report was incorrect. At that point, Kraft paused for three seconds before said, ‘I’m done talking about it.’

Until now, apparently. Kaepernick’s collusion hearing is still on the horizon. A hearing where, Kraft could be called as a witness. It’s highly unlikely that any NFL team will consider signing Kaepernick before that hearing takes place. Especially considering that — as Eric Reid has shown — having a job in the league doesn’t prevent you from suing the NFL for collusion.

Another question, one which never seems to get asked, is whether Kaepernick even wants to play in the NFL anymore?

