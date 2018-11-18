Weak 11: Empty Seats Abound As the NFL Season Enters Final Stretch

The NFL season is nearly coming to its end, with only six more weeks of regular season play left. Which has caused many fans on social media to wonder about all the empty seats in stadiums everywhere.

Several fans were sad to note the empty seats as the Baltimore Ravens squeaked by the Cincinnati Bengals 24-21 at the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium:

Plenty of empty seats with no one in them at the stadium. 10 minutes to go in the third quarter #Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/Mj7E59kk62 — Sunday Sports Voice (@SSVonWNST) November 18, 2018

There are a LOT of empty seats there #Ravens — Team #KeepItClean® (@IngravenVids) November 18, 2018

As the L. A. Chargers battled the visiting Denver Broncos at StubHub Center, fans could not help but notice the empty seats:

"@JimmyCody3: @[me] u got any of the Stubhub center today…my god I’ve seen high school games with more ppl" (https://t.co/cYCf4KdVtg + https://t.co/CE13hmn75n) pic.twitter.com/DG3QtpgoLi — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 18, 2018

Bernie and Annie, while we see all the orange @StubHubCenter for @Broncos fans, but if you zoom in, there is plenty of blue, there are so many empty blue seats! Looks like every other seat is empty! #stubby #snubhub BTW, Denver pass rush will win the game! https://t.co/pFASp4lDWE — Scott Kaplan (@ScottKaplan) November 18, 2018

Looks like Bronco fans, empty seats, and people from SD in that order. — Gregory Mitrovich (@gregmitrovich) November 18, 2018

Seriously, this LA @Chargers deal is a joke! The team is 7-2 and all you see in the stands is @Broncos orange and empty seats. @NFL needs to admit defeat and move the team back to San Diego. That palace in Inglewood will look pathetic for their home games. — JWil (@JWilPHX) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile, as the Dallas Cowboys cane to town to clip the Atlanta Falcons’ wings 22-19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there seemed to be more than enough seats for the fans to choose from:

I always complain about empty seats before the Cowboy’s games, but at least they eventually fill in. Lots of empty seats here with under 6 min left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/SjkPERcjKn — Kimberly (@dcowboys3) November 18, 2018

Yup. Still right now. Check the time clock and all the empty red… pic.twitter.com/n1rXxL5lPT — Kimberly (@dcowboys3) November 18, 2018

Just a heads up Falcons fans the game is starting….where r u? (Looking at empty seats) pic.twitter.com/Jfu6e8pNXa — Big John Radcliffe (@JohnRad450) November 18, 2018

Almost as bad as all the empty seats in Atlanta at the beginning of the Falcons game — Tim Timmerman (@TimmermanTim) November 18, 2018

Wow. Lots of empty seats at Atlanta stadium — mark arnspiger (@marnspiger) November 18, 2018

By some accounts, New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium also looked somewhat empty as they eeked out a 38-35 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Finally, as they have all year, Redskins fans are again complaining about the empty seats at FedEx Field as the Houston Texans came to town to take home the win in a 23-21 final.

The amount of empty seats @Redskins game is crazy for a team in 1st place. Embarrassing for the #Skins and they’re fans. — Ted Burnes (@PhllyPhan) November 18, 2018

CBS please quit showing FedEx Feild. We know there are 40k empty seats. 🙄 — Chuck (@cbilly126) November 18, 2018

@kevinsheehanDC i love how the TV cameras are reluctant to show the empty seats in the upper levels. How far has this franchise fallen. Wow — CP (@DCThing) November 18, 2018

This crowd is a joke so much for the Home Field Hype. Tons of empty seats. — matt lynch (@mattlynch1818) November 18, 2018

