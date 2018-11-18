Menu
Weak 11: Empty Seats Abound As the NFL Season Enters Final Stretch

AP Photo/Dave Einsel

The NFL season is nearly coming to its end, with only six more weeks of regular season play left. Which has caused many fans on social media to wonder about all the empty seats in stadiums everywhere.

Several fans were sad to note the empty seats as the Baltimore Ravens squeaked by the Cincinnati Bengals 24-21 at the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium:

As the L. A. Chargers battled the visiting Denver Broncos at StubHub Center, fans could not help but notice the empty seats:

Meanwhile, as the Dallas Cowboys cane to town to clip the Atlanta Falcons’ wings 22-19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there seemed to be more than enough seats for the fans to choose from:

By some accounts, New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium also looked somewhat empty as they eeked out a 38-35 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Finally, as they have all year, Redskins fans are again complaining about the empty seats at FedEx Field as the Houston Texans came to town to take home the win in a 23-21 final.

