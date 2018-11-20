Canadian Curling Team Booted from Tournament for Drunk and Disorderly Behavior

A Canadian curling team was kicked out of a tournament last weened for drunken and “unacceptable behavior,” according to reports.

The Canadian team reportedly broke curling brooms and damaged the locker room, as well, according to CNN.

The team, including the 2014 Olympic Gold Medal winner Ryan Fry, were forced to forfeit their final game at the Red Deer Curling Classic in Alberta on Sunday.

“They went out to curl, and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to, and it was just ‘enough was enough,” said Facility manager Wade Thurber told CBC Sports.

Fry soon took to Twitter to issue an apology for his behavior.

“I want to express how sorry I am to everyone affected by my actions on Saturday,” Fry tweeted on Monday. “I never meant to offend anyone, but that’s the result of a poor decision – I have to live with the consequences and will be taking every step needed to guarantee this never happens again.”

I want to express how sorry I am to everyone affected by my actions on Saturday. I never meant to offend anyone but that’s the result of a poor decision – I have to live with the consequences and will be taking every step needed to guarantee this never happens again. #notgivingup pic.twitter.com/3gnjkDam1W — Ryan Fry (@ryanfry79) November 19, 2018

Another Canadian team member, Jamie Koe, also took to Twitter to apologize saying that a “lapse in judgment” that sadly “contributed to a [sic] unpleasant experience for others.”

My official statement regarding the 2018 Red Deer Curling Classic. pic.twitter.com/FUEbW92dG5 — Jamie Koe (@JKnwt) November 19, 2018

Koe noted that he removed himself from the team before the boom fell, but the team was disqualified anyway. He also noted that he and his teammates did not dispute the decision to jettison them from the game.

There has been no word about any further actions by curling officials, but the Red Deer tournament has put the team on ice saying that Koe’s team has been disinvited from future Red Deer events.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.