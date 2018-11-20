WATCH: Army Dad Surprises Daughters at Penguins Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins are tied for dead last in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. As a result, Penguins fans haven’t had an awful lot to cheer about this year.

However, on Monday night, something happened at PPG Paints Arena that gave all in attendance something to cheer about.

During intermission, the Penguins helped to reunite a military father with his 3 daughters.

According to KDKA:

Sgt. Daniel Lehman has been deployed in Kuwait for the past year. During intermission at the Penguins game, Lehman’s wife and three daughters were chosen to solve a rebus puzzle. As they were trying to solve the puzzle, Penguins in-arena host Celina Pompeani said someone was going to offer them some helpand told them to turn around as Lehman approached. The crowd gave Lehman a standing ovation as he hugged his daughters.

How about a heart-warming moment during the intermission? ❤️ Sgt. Daniel Lehman, recently back from Kuwait, surprised his three girls at tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/eh9pE6WH9n — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 20, 2018

The Penguins did not win the game, but everyone was a winner for having seen that moment.

