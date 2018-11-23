Menu
WATCH: UCF QB McKenzie Milton Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

McKenzie Milton
Screenshot

UCF’s dream season took a nightmarish turn on Friday, when star quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury.

The Knights were playing their arch rival South Florida on Friday afternoon, when, while running to pick up first down yardage late in the second quarter, quarterback McKenzie Milton took a huge shot to the legs:

Players from both schools gathered around Milton and knelt, as the severity of his injury became clear:

While no official word about Milton’s injury has been released, it’s clear that Milton is highly unlikely to play in the team’s bowl game this year.

