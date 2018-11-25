Weak 12: Three Quarters of the Season Done and Most NFL Stadiums Are Half Empty

With only five more weeks of regular season play, the NFL is still the object of scorn on social media as fans wonder why stadiums from coast to coast have loads of empty seats.

One fan caught an embarrassing image of rows upon rows of empty seats at the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium, as the New England Patriots came to town to trounce them 27-13:

A lot of empty seats and TB12’s at Jets version of MetLife Stadium pic.twitter.com/ArSTYlH5fF — Kevin Kernan (@WheresKernan) November 25, 2018

There was quite a bit of chatter about the emptiness of the L.A. Chargers game at StubHub Center as the Arizona Cardinals went west:

Suppose Cardinals aren't a compelling draw but there seem to be a few empty seats pic.twitter.com/wFt4LlSWxA — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 25, 2018

Still plenty of seats available for your LA Chargers pic.twitter.com/pRhfLe9SDk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 25, 2018

Lots of empty seats as we get ready to kickoff Chargers and Cardinals. Just imagine what it’s going to be like in the 70,000 seat new stadium in a couple of years when the Chargers play a bad team. pic.twitter.com/k8mFRilj4v — Robert Brender (@robertbrender) November 25, 2018

These empty seats at Stubhub. So sad that the .@Chargers are 7-3, in the middle of a playoff push, playing in that type of environment. Won’t get better in Inglewood, but I guess empty seats are better than opposing fans 🏻‍♂️ — Jared Bremseth 🏻 (@JB_11) November 25, 2018

@EmptySeatsPics LA is FED UP with traffic pic.twitter.com/AfNruIp0zj — Jason Dill (@helloitsdill) November 25, 2018

I saw that the Chargers were playing the Cardinals at StubHub and thought they MIGHT finally have the fan advantage because Cardinals fans, really?

But no- it just looks like there are a LOT of empty seats- like whole rows of them- in a 20,000 seater. #AZvsLAC — 🏽‍♀️kiki🏽‍♀️ (@heyjdey) November 25, 2018

The Denver Broncos alsocame in for some ribbing over its crowd size at Mile High when the Pittsburgh Steelers came to town:

Lots of empty seats at #PITvsDEN and LOTS of Steelers fans. It’s a nice day nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/iK84KnfkCg — geri (@geriellen) November 25, 2018

At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium, when the San Francisco 49ers came in to lose 27-9, ,some fans wondered where the fans went:

Seeing a lot of fans disguised as empty seats at the Ray Jay. — ⓑⓘⓖ ⓟⓐⓤⓛⓨ 🖖 (@bigpaulyb) November 25, 2018

Looks like there's a lot of empty seats in Tampa Bay today — Head Coach Ranking (@HCRfootball) November 25, 2018

When Ohioans battled at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium, the Cleveland Browns dominated with a 35-20 final, but some fans wondered where their fellows were:

The crowd for the start of the #Bengals and #Browns game at Paul Brown Stadium pic.twitter.com/sICOPkJvFs — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 25, 2018

@Bengals even though I know you don’t care Mike Brown. The city wants a change and all those empty seats make you lose money. Do something about it. https://t.co/OjTyNqTb3z — Not Mr.Bowman (@trevbowman27) November 25, 2018

New Era Field saw the Buffalo Bills take a squeaker 24-21 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there was quite a few empty seats on hand to watch the game:

Ready for kickoff. Lot of empty seats for “battle” of 3-win teams. @DandC pic.twitter.com/T9xEjhpL5l — Leo Roth (@leoroth) November 25, 2018

At M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, the visiting Oakland Raiders may have wished they were somewhere else too, losing 34-17 to the Ravens. Maybe many fans agreed?

Ravens fans stuck in traffic. 3 minutes after kickoff. @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/e4NYwM3cIh — Ralph Lusby (@lusby360) November 25, 2018

Finally, the Indianapolis Colts may have felt ready to take on the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium, but some fans said their fellow fans were not that interested:

At least there weren’t many Colts fans here to see that first drive. pic.twitter.com/JBVulWGCg7 — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) November 25, 2018

Man. There is a LOT of empty seats in Lucas Oil this afternoon… — David Dearing (@DD1070) November 25, 2018

Wow, announced attendance of 57k today. That's pathetic for an NFL team. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 25, 2018

