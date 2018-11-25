Menu
Weak 12: Three Quarters of the Season Done and Most NFL Stadiums Are Half Empty

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Dave Einsel

With only five more weeks of regular season play, the NFL is still the object of scorn on social media as fans wonder why stadiums from coast to coast have loads of empty seats.

One fan caught an embarrassing image of rows upon rows of empty seats at the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium, as the New England Patriots came to town to trounce them 27-13:

There was quite a bit of chatter about the emptiness of the L.A. Chargers game at StubHub Center as the Arizona Cardinals went west:

The Denver Broncos alsocame in for some ribbing over its crowd size at Mile High when the Pittsburgh Steelers came to town:

At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium, when the San Francisco 49ers came in to lose 27-9, ,some fans wondered where the fans went:

When Ohioans battled at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium, the Cleveland Browns dominated with a 35-20 final, but some fans wondered where their fellows were:

New Era Field saw the Buffalo Bills take a squeaker 24-21 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there was quite a few empty seats on hand to watch the game:

At M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, the visiting Oakland Raiders may have wished they were somewhere else too, losing 34-17 to the Ravens. Maybe many fans agreed?

Finally, the Indianapolis Colts may have felt ready to take on the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium, but some fans said their fellow fans were not that interested:

