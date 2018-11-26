Anthem Protester Eric Reid Implies the NFL Is Targeting Him with ‘Random’ Drug Tests

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid is again speaking out about the number of random drug tests he has been subjected to, implying that he feels the tests aren’t so random.

“This is supposed to be a random system,” Reid said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “It doesn’t feel very random.”

Eric Reid was randomly selected by the NFL to take a drug test today. He told me it's his 6th drug test since signing w/ Panthers on Sept. 27, 5th random (1st test was part of his physical). "This is supposed to be a random system. It doesn't feel very random." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 25, 2018

Reid has only been with the team since the end of September, but he has already been assigned six drug tests, Sporting News reported.

The former San Francisco 49ers safety who became one of the original players to protest during the national anthem has talked about the drug tests before.

After being ejected from a November 8 game for making contact with Ben Roethlisberger’s head, Reid was ordered to take a drug test as part of his penalty. Later, he spoke of the drug tests telling the media, “This is like the fifth time since I’ve been here … They’re not going to catch me on anything.”

The NFL has randomly selected Eric Reid to take a drug test after tonight's game. Reid's response: "This is like the fifth time since I've been here … They're not going to catch me on anything." Says he's got nothing to hide, doesn't take anything illegal pic.twitter.com/hUIJSW4LqY — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 9, 2018

The NFL’s drug test system is supposed to be set up of random tests of players chosen by a computer program to ensure it is truly random.

