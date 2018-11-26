WATCH: Elderly Vikings Fan Puts Youthful Packers Fan in Chokehold

You will respect your elders at Vikings games, and if you don’t, your elders will put you in a chokehold. Especially if that elder happens to be a Vikings fan and the younger happens to be a Packers fan.

Proof of this truism came on Sunday Night Football as a significantly older Vikings fan attempted to put a slow-motion sleeper hold on a young Packers fan, who was apparently being too boisterous.

Watch:

The Packers fan seemed more perplexed than alarmed, by his predicament. Which could mean that the entire video is staged. Or the reality of this heated rivalry — fueled by alcohol and and playoff implications — is just so crazy that it might be true.

