Texans DeAndre Hopkins Comes to Game Wearing Shirt Supporting Colin Kaepernick

It’s been a long time since an NFL player has worn a shirt with the number seven and Colin Kaepernick’s name, to an NFL game.

However, while the player who made that name and number combination famous — or infamous — remains out of the league. Another player has stepped forward and donned that gear.

The Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins showed up to the game on Sunday wearing a shirt with the number seven and, #ImWithKap written above:

DeAndre Hopkins showed love to Colin Kaepernick with the pregame fit today #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/169BGjXHtZ — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 2, 2018

Kaepernick has been selling the shirts on his website.

According to 12up, “Proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go to the Know Your Rights Camp, which was founded by Kaepernick as a way for people to help raise awareness regarding self-empowerment. The shirts sold out just hours after being put on sale, but Hopkins was able to get his hands on one, and was quick to show it off.”

Kaepernick is set to have key hearings in his collusion case against the NFL in the coming weeks.

