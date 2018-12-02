Menu
Week 13 Proves Unlucky As NFL Continues to Struggle with Attendance

Empty Seats
The Associated Press

As Week 13 began to wind down on Sunday, it became clear that 13 was still unlucky for getting fans in the seats at some games.

As far as some were concerned, Cincinnati’s Paul Brown stadium could have used a few more fans as the Bengals got beat convincingly by the Denver Broncos, 24-10:

Fans, and even at least one sports commentator, thought the Oakland Alameda Coliseum did not exactly fill up for the Raiders when the Kansas City Chiefs came to play:

According to NFL scout and podcaster John Middlekauff, the Raiders’ fans have “tapped out”:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have sacked the Carolina Panthers 27-24 at home, but Tampa fans may have wished the visiting Panthers brought more fans to fill the stadium:

When the Baltimore Ravens popped in at Mercedes Benz Stadium to best the Atlanta Falcons 26-16, some noted that the fans were busy elsewhere and one pointed out that soccer seems to get more fans than football:

Finally, at least one fan wondered why there were so many empty seats at Nissan Stadium as the Tennessee Titans hosted the New York Jets:

.