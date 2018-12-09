WATCH: Dolphins Beat Pats on Desperate Lateral Play

The Dolphins frequently play the Patriots tough in Miami. So the Dolphins finding a way to beat Belichick and Brady at home, is not exactly a shocker.

However, shocker, may not be a strong enough word to describe exactly how the Dolphins beat the Patriots on Sunday.

With only seven seconds left and 69 yards away from the end zone, Miami’s quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw the ball to WR Kenny Stills, who then lateraled to DeVante Parker, who then lateraled to Kenyan Drake. The Patriots had many of their best athletes on the field, including tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Though, as you will see, it made no difference.

Watch:

The loss has serious implications for the AFC playoff race. New England’s loss, along with Kansas City’s victory over Baltimore, puts the Chiefs in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn