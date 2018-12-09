Weak 14: Empty Seats Outnumber Fans in Many NFL Stadiums

The Buffalo Bills said they had 59,119 spectators at New Era Field on Sunday (capacity 71,870 seat maximum) when the New York Jets came to town. Some thought that estimate seemed high when looking at the empty seats.

The Cleveland Browns also announced their crowd size — 59,392 at FirstEnergy Stadium (capacity 67,895) — as the Browns bested the Carolina Panthers in a 26-20 final. But some photos seemed to show a lot of empty seats:

Watching the Panthers at Browns. There’s at least 20,000 empty seats there. Is the NFL going under?? — Geoff Doucette (@geoffdoucette) December 9, 2018

The Cincinnati Bengals winged their way out west to visit the Los Angeles Chargers at Stub Hub Center, but some fans decried the empty seats:

Look: Tons of empty seats at StubHub Center for Bengals-Chargers game https://t.co/O4UxMQ9xPO pic.twitter.com/MT2czfK4dF — TSD NFL (@TSD__NFL) December 9, 2018

@LanceMcAlister With all these empty seats this should feel like a home game for Cincinnati. — Overrated (@flanny911) December 9, 2018

Lots of empty seats at the pitch today!! pic.twitter.com/58ci2Bysy3 — sd4life (@scottdufresne) December 9, 2018

Tons of empty seats at StubHub Center for Bengals-Chargers game – Yardbarker https://t.co/FZyqUAKaKG — Bengals aggbot (@BengalsUpdates) December 9, 2018

The Washington Redskins hosted the New York Giants at FedEx Field, only to get creamed 40-16. But, if it’s any consolation, basically no one saw it:

@EmptySeatsPics

At NYG 40 and WAshington 8, FED Ex Fans are now FED Up Fans! pic.twitter.com/llSBzEGXzF — Timothy Breen (@metalmancave) December 9, 2018

In my years of following the Redskins I’ve never seen this many empty seats in the stadium…maybe the fans are sending a message to the owner! https://t.co/72wlkOAW2t — Charlie CJ Jones (@CharlieJonesMix) December 9, 2018

Fans have also questioned the empty seats at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium when the Indianapolis Colts came to town:

All these empty seats when your team has a 9 game winning streak. But Houston is a good sports town pic.twitter.com/V9mp0dtm83 — Greg Krasnoschlik (@gkrasnoschlik) December 9, 2018

As to the fans at Raymond James Stadium, many were left wondering where the fans were:

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs just pushed by the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-24 final, but some said there were a lot of empty seats:

@codybtapp Why so many empty seats at Arrowhead? A 10-2 team? Patrick Mahomes as QB and we still can't fill up the stadium, I don't understand it. — Rick Decker (@1750agreed) December 9, 2018

