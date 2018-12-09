Menu
Weak 14: Empty Seats Outnumber Fans in Many NFL Stadiums

Empty Seats
Screenshot

The Buffalo Bills said they had 59,119 spectators at New Era Field on Sunday (capacity 71,870 seat maximum) when the New York Jets came to town. Some thought that estimate seemed high when looking at the empty seats.

The Cleveland Browns also announced their crowd size — 59,392 at FirstEnergy Stadium (capacity 67,895) — as the Browns bested the Carolina Panthers in a 26-20 final. But some photos seemed to show a lot of empty seats:

The Cincinnati Bengals winged their way out west to visit the Los Angeles Chargers at Stub Hub Center, but some fans decried the empty seats:

The Washington Redskins hosted the New York Giants at FedEx Field, only to get creamed 40-16. But, if it’s any consolation, basically no one saw it:

Fans have also questioned the empty seats at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium when the Indianapolis Colts came to town:

As to the fans at Raymond James Stadium, many were left wondering where the fans were:

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs just pushed by the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-24 final, but some said there were a lot of empty seats:

