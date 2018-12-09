Weak 14: Empty Seats Outnumber Fans in Many NFL Stadiums

The Buffalo Bills said they had 59,119 spectators at New Era Field on Sunday (capacity 71,870 seat maximum) when the New York Jets came to town. Some thought that estimate seemed high when looking at the empty seats.
Announced crowd of 59,119 for #NYJvsBUF. (https://t.co/Wgr5odyt5A + https://t.co/nYyLcEg2UY) pic.twitter.com/gJZEyiVvQ8
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 9, 2018
The Cleveland Browns also announced their crowd size — 59,392 at FirstEnergy Stadium (capacity 67,895) — as the Browns bested the Carolina Panthers in a 26-20 final. But some photos seemed to show a lot of empty seats:
"@DonkeyBoner44: @[me] can I get a shot from CLEVELAND? Corners look pretty barren." (https://t.co/0YIikCMKzV + https://t.co/f0wH2x0oUP) pic.twitter.com/2y1eNzNZ2n
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 9, 2018
Watching the Panthers at Browns. There’s at least 20,000 empty seats there. Is the NFL going under??
— Geoff Doucette (@geoffdoucette) December 9, 2018
The Cincinnati Bengals winged their way out west to visit the Los Angeles Chargers at Stub Hub Center, but some fans decried the empty seats:
Look: Tons of empty seats at StubHub Center for Bengals-Chargers game https://t.co/O4UxMQ9xPO pic.twitter.com/MT2czfK4dF
— TSD NFL (@TSD__NFL) December 9, 2018
@LanceMcAlister With all these empty seats this should feel like a home game for Cincinnati.
— Overrated (@flanny911) December 9, 2018
Lots of empty seats at the pitch today!! pic.twitter.com/58ci2Bysy3
— sd4life (@scottdufresne) December 9, 2018
Tons of empty seats at StubHub Center for Bengals-Chargers game – Yardbarker https://t.co/FZyqUAKaKG
— Bengals aggbot (@BengalsUpdates) December 9, 2018
The Washington Redskins hosted the New York Giants at FedEx Field, only to get creamed 40-16. But, if it’s any consolation, basically no one saw it:
Announced crowd of 57,437 for #NYGvsWAS. (last two: https://t.co/2MFfakKzSu + https://t.co/Yg2EeHvjQz) pic.twitter.com/p0tmiPbkkG
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 9, 2018
At NYG 40 and WAshington 8, FED Ex Fans are now FED Up Fans! pic.twitter.com/llSBzEGXzF
— Timothy Breen (@metalmancave) December 9, 2018
#NYGvsWAS (3/X) RT @DCCavalier: @[me] Much worse now pic.twitter.com/he3CPZBf1L
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 9, 2018
(2/2) RT @KenBlalock: @[me] The @Redskins fans are “FedUp at FedEx?” pic.twitter.com/XS7jhzZtBW
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 9, 2018
In my years of following the Redskins I’ve never seen this many empty seats in the stadium…maybe the fans are sending a message to the owner! https://t.co/72wlkOAW2t
— Charlie CJ Jones (@CharlieJonesMix) December 9, 2018
Fans have also questioned the empty seats at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium when the Indianapolis Colts came to town:
All these empty seats when your team has a 9 game winning streak. But Houston is a good sports town pic.twitter.com/V9mp0dtm83
— Greg Krasnoschlik (@gkrasnoschlik) December 9, 2018
As to the fans at Raymond James Stadium, many were left wondering where the fans were:
Announced crowd of 53,495 for #NOvsTB (last two: https://t.co/TxnvRsFmgd + https://t.co/iQHU6gNxnT) pic.twitter.com/noxvkTf46e
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 9, 2018
Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs just pushed by the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-24 final, but some said there were a lot of empty seats:
@codybtapp Why so many empty seats at Arrowhead? A 10-2 team? Patrick Mahomes as QB and we still can't fill up the stadium, I don't understand it.
— Rick Decker (@1750agreed) December 9, 2018
