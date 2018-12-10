WATCH: CBS Shows Nude Art During NFL Broadcast

Menu
You never quite know what you’re going to see during an NFL broadcast. The modern fan can safely assume he’ll be treated to a bevy of political protest, occasional profanity, gratuitous and hilarious celebration, and, of course, interminable replays.

However, fans watching the Dolphins defeat the Patriots on Sunday got a lot more than they bargained for when CBS showed male frontal nudity during the game.

Look:

The pieces were part of the Art Basel exhibit, a Miami art fair. Perhaps, since the nudity was art, CBS felt safe airing it.

